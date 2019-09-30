Driver charged in Cookeville crash that killed pedestrian

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville police have arrested a pick-up truck driver accused of hitting and killing a 49-year-old man who was crossing a road over the weekend.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday at West Jere Whitson Road and North Willow Avenue.

According to police, Sabastian Bartolome Miguel was walking east on West Jere Whitson Road, crossing North Willow Avenue, when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Matthew Blanchard.

Miguel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. Blanchard, 56, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Traffic Enforcement Division of the Cookeville Police Department at 931-520-5370 or the police station at 931-526-2125.