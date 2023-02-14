WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was taken into custody after he drove the wrong way down Interstate 65 and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes near the McEwen exit.

Franklin police reported officers were first alerted to a black truck traveling southbound in the north lanes without any headlights.

Officers were traveling to the McEwen exit when they witnessed the truck crash into the vehicle.

Body camera video released by Franklin police shows the crash and the moments that follow as sparks fly from the truck as it bounces and scrapes along the center barrier before becoming disabled.

Arturo Chacon Salazar (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

The driver, 23-year-old Arturo Chacon Salazar, was taken into custody by the officers who witnessed the crash.

Chacon Salazar later caused a disturbance at the emergency room and assaulted a Franklin officer by hitting him in the head, according to Franklin police.

Chacon Salazar was charged with DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Driving Without a License, Violation of the Light Law, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Resisting, Disorderly Conduct, and Assaulting a Police Officer.

The victim was identified as a 37-year-old Columbia man. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.