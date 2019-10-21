Driver charged after fatal head-on crash in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man has been charged after a fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 70 in Dickson County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Randy Reynolds was driving a pick-up truck westbound on Highway 70 at Laurel Furnace Road, when he crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a car traveling eastbound.

The 19-year-old driver of the car, identified as Irma Lopez Ortiz, was killed, a crash report states. An 18-year-old passenger was also transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Reynolds was taken to Horizon Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. THP revealed he faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash involving death, evading arrest on foot and driving on a revoked license.

No additional information has been released.