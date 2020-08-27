Driver charged after crash kills man, injures Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man and charged him with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault after a three-vehicle crash that killed a man and seriously injured a Metro officer Wednesday afternoon in Joelton.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows 56 year-old Roger McElroy was driving a pickup truck when he ran a stop sign at Bernard Road and Clarksville Pike.

Roger McElroy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

McElroy hit 66 year-old Steven Toth’s vehicle. Toth then traveled into the northbound lanes of Clarksville Pike and collided with Officer Ben Cantrell’s patrol car.

Toth was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. Officer Cantrell, who is assigned to the West Precinct, was returning home after completing his shift. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Officer Cantrell is a 19-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

McElroy told police he had taken prescription medication and smoked CBD. He appeared confused, had bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils.

McElroy has two previous DUI convictions and is also charged with driving on a revoked license. He is being held on a $173,000 bond.