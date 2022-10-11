Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple Wilson County agencies assisted in bringing a low-speed chase to an end Tuesday.

The situation began unfolding around 11:35 a.m. in Lebanon.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Mt. Juliet Police Department to alert them about a suspect that fled a traffic stop in Lebanon. The car was later spotted on I-40 West with a flat tire.

A Mt. Juliet officer attempted to pull over the suspect, but he did not comply and continued to drive away at low speeds.

The man eventually pulled into the Mattress Firm parking lot on North Mt. Juliet Road but would not get out of his car. He also refused to show his hands to officers, according to MJPD.

Crisis negotiators responded to the incident, and after about 30 minutes of dialogue, the suspect exited his car and surrendered.

After his arrest, a loaded handgun and illegal drugs were found in the car. Police say the suspect also had a suspended driver’s license.

The suspect is now facing charges stemming from his encounters with MJPD and the sheriff’s office.