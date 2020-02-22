Driver airlifted to hospital after tractor trailer crash in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital after a crash on I-840 in Dickson County Saturday.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash was reported near mile marker 3 just after 6:00 a.m.

According to Dickson County Fire and Rescue, crews arrived to find a semi tractor trailer on its side with the driver still in the vehicle. First responders used saws to cut into the vehicle and remove the driver before he was flown to the hospital by Lifeflight.





(Photos courtesy: Dickson Co. Fire and Rescue)

The right lane of I-840 remains blocked while crews work the scene, and it is estimated to clear by 2:00 p.m.

