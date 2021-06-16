2 hospitalized after fire at propane supplier in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been injured after a fire at a Wilson County propane supplier Wednesday morning.

Wilson County emergency officials said the fire sparked underneath a propane tank at Advanced Propane on Highway 109 near Academy Road.

One person was transported by air to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, while another was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to emergency management.

The victims’ conditions were not immediately known.

The fire has since been extinguished.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

