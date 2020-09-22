Driver abandons puppy in Nashville cul-de-sac, caught on video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Ring doorbell video captured a tan truck dropping a puppy off in the middle of a neighborhood cul-de-sac Monday morning.

Neighbors in the Woodland Pointe development saw the dog wandering around before they realized what was caught on camera.

“The video is hard to watch because the dog is really friendly and then after you got to know the dog he’s even friendlier,” Tim Szymanski said.

Szymanski ran home as soon as he saw what happened. He questioned why the driver would choose their street to abandon the puppy rather than give it to an animal shelter.

The puppy, which neighbors suspect is around eight weeks old, is seen running after its owner on the video.

“Come on man, that’s not what we do. It’s frustrating to see someone do that,” Szymanski said. “There’s no telling. It could have wound up in the woods. There’s still a lot of wildlife in Davidson County. We back up to the lake.”

Neighbors did not file a police report, choosing to focus on finding the dog a forever home instead.

“It’s bad for that person, but he couldn’t have picked a better neighborhood. Within an hour I had 20 people that were qualified to take the animal,” Szymanski said.

Courtesy: Tim Szymanski

Szymanski ultimately choosing a local friend to take the dog. The new owner, picking up the unnamed puppy on Monday night, took him to a 19-acre property where Szymanski is confident he will live a great life.