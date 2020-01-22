Dreading the wait for a new driver license? Relief could be on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Relief could be on the way for those looking to get a driver license or REAL ID.

The state plans to implement new technology to help alleviate long wait times.

The new technology will allow Tennessee residents to make advance appointments online and receive text message updates while waiting for service.

“I wanted a REAL ID so I could travel everywhere in the United States and hopefully get all kinds of federal entrances, like to the parks,” Mary Brennion told News 2.

She and her husband Bill came to the center on Hart lane, dreading the wait time.

“I was concerned. I thought it was going to take a couple of hours,” Bill explained.

However, the couple is leaving with new ID’s in their pockets and smiles on their faces

“It was amazing. I mean less than 30 minutes,” said Bill.

While these Tennessee residents were in and out of the service center Tuesday, they value their time in the future saying anything to speed up the process would only be beneficial.

“Oh, efficiency is yes, definitely a good thing. Time is money,” the couple laughed

Now that they have their REAL ID’s, the Brennions are anxious to plan how their time will be spent the rest of the afternoon.

“I think we are going to make dinner reservations now for happy hour and we are going to plan a road trip,” they explained.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security says the average wait time at Driver Centers has increased in recent months, averaging to just more than an hour compared to 30 minutes last summer. The department points to technical problems and the influx of residents trying to obtain a REAL ID as part of the problem.

The department plans to roll out the pilot program with the new technology in February at Hart Lane in Nashville, Maryville, Gallatin, and Oakland.

The state says they are making additional efforts to help ease the wait times including; hiring more employees, improving signage and assistance at facilities.