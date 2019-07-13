Dramatic dashcam footage shows terrifying moments of chase, officer-involved shooting

(WKRN) — Dramatic dash cam from La Vergne shows terrifying moments of a police chase through three jurisdictions that ended with an officer-involved shooting Monday.

21-year-old Darrien Williams is accused of taking police on that chase that started in Smyrna, went through La Vergne and ended in Nashville.

At one point, the video shows a La Vergne officer forcing the suspect’s car into a lawn, ending the chase.

According to the video, shots are fired through the suspect’s windshield. The officer was not hit by any of the bullets.

Police say Williams’ three young children were in the back of the car during the chase and the shooting.

Metro police investigated the shooting and charged Williams with attempted murder of a police officer, evading arrest and three counts of child endangerment.