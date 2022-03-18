MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brett Butler has lived in a home on Sunset Drive in Mt. Juliet since 2019. Last month, he spotted a small hole in his front yard that’s grown into a large problem.

“I mean I’m five-foot-seven and it’s already up here to my waist and I could literally crawl in there and sleep,” Butler said.

A large drainage pipe runs from the street sewer towards Butler’s backyard. He says the pipe collapsed in mid-February and that’s when the hole began forming.

“The pipes collapsed and caused basically the water to overflow and go up against it and erode the ground around it. As it has eroded it’s caused a collapse of the ground and a hole that’s just ridiculously big,” Butler said.

As the hole continues growing, Butler is worried it could compromise the structural integrity of his home and damage its foundation.

Butler says he’s called and emailed city officials multiple times but was told it’s his responsibility to fix it.

“A little upset, a little angry. I think I’m more disappointed than anything else,” Butler said.

Mt. Juliet spokesman, Justin Beasley, sent News 2 the following statement regarding the drainage problem.

“The city doesn’t maintain storm systems on private property. Until we have a funding mechanism like a stormwater utility to do so, we don’t have the resources to fix private drainage issues. We have investigated the issue and have been in communication with the homeowner via email. The issue has yet to be finalized with the homeowner.”

Butler says he doesn’t think that’s fair.

“I don’t think its fair at all. I mean obviously, it’s the drainage and you can see it from the sewer it goes into where the hole’s at and I feel that they should take responsibility for that,” Butler said. “I just think the city could do more to help the citizens, especially during a struggle like we’re in now.”