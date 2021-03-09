Dozer operator injured during controlled burn in Cannon County

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dozer operator was injured in an accident while working a controlled burn in Cannon County Monday.

The DeKalb County Fire Department posted about the accident on its Facebook page and asked for “thoughts and prayers” for Glenn Ferrell, a dozer operator with the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Ferrell’s crew was working a controlled burn in Cannon County, when his dozer overturned, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said Ferrell was transported to a hospital in Murfreesboro with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.