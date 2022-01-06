NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As winter weather ramps up across the country and the Volunteer State, a handful of airports are feeling the effects.

Early Thursday morning, the worst impacted cities for incoming and outbound flights were Denver and Seattle, according to Flight Aware. With Denver seeing light snow, and rain pounding the West Coast, a handful of flights were delayed and canceled in both cities.

However, as snow moves into and through Tennessee, the Nashville International Airport (BNA) reported over two dozen flights had been canceled before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Twenty-eight of those outbound canceled flights from BNA were on Southwest Airlines. The canceled flights are a mixed bag as well, from Tampa to Houston to Washington DC, so passengers are urged to check ahead of their scheduled trip.

When it comes to arrivals at BNA, early Thursday morning, Southwest Airlines had already canceled at least 45 incoming flights.