Dozens of guns stolen, Metro police issue reminder to lock vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles when unattended.

Police say guns are being stolen from vehicles on a consistent basis.

The stolen gun reports spanning from Sunday, February 21, through Saturday, February 27, show that 28 guns were taken from cars and trucks, seven from unlocked vehicles.

Police say the weapons are taken from cars in parking garages and at private homes. Those involved in these crimes are often young people who later use these weapons in other violent crimes, including homicides.

A review of stolen vehicle reports during that same time period shows that 71-percent of the cars taken were easy targets due to either keys being left inside or being left running without the driver present.

Metro police encourage everyone to lock their car doors, secure any valuables and remove keys. They say these simple steps could save someone’s life.