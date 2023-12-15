CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County investigators are asking for the public’s help after more than two dozen rounds were fired in the dark of night toward a home with nine people inside, including several children.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said someone fired a barrage of bullets at a home along Pickle Knight Road. However, nobody was hit.

Body camera footage shows deputies arriving at the scene and lighting up the yard, home, and vehicles in the front yard with multiple flashlights.

Officers knocked on the door and spoke to a young man. He said he was playing video games when the shots rang out, so he hit the floor and waited for the gunfire to stop.

“Somebody, I don’t know who, just came through and shot up our house twice,” a resident explained on the bodycam. “They went down and back up and shot up our house.”

“Do you know what type of vehicle it was?” a deputy asked.

“No, their lights were all blacked out,” the resident replied.

Investigators told News 2 they found 29 shell casings on the road. One bullet hit a pickup truck while several more hit the house, which had five adults and four children ages 1 to 5 inside.

According to authorities, one of those random bullets struck a wall, inches from where a baby was fast asleep.

“This is sad, it’s very upsetting,” Chief Deputy Walter Bamman said. “You don’t go where children [are] at and do that.”

When asked if this case is important to his investigators, Bamman told News 2, “It’s very important, especially when, like you said, there’s children involved in it. Anytime there’s a child in any case, it takes priority.”

If you have any information about Tuesday morning’s shooting, you are urged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.