Dozens march through North Nashville, calling for an end to gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday afternoon, dozens of people marched through the streets of North Nashville to remember the local lives lost to gun violence, including three-year-old Jamayla Marlowe.

The shooting that killed Jamayla happened during a vigil last week for another Nashville murder victim.

Metro police say 23-year-old Thomas Winston Jr. is the one who pulled the trigger that killed the young girl at the Cumberland View apartments.

Among the people who showed up to march on Sunday afternoon were Samaria Leach and Laquanda Gooch.

“This has to stop. It was senseless. There is a three-year-old child that should still be here today,” Gooch said.

“Put the guns down. Please put the guns down. It was a three-year-old who got killed. Please put them down,” Leach said.

These advocates are calling for an end to the senseless shootings and killings. Hoping that by raising their own voices, the community will listen and perhaps another life will be saved.

“We got to put down the guns and pick up Bibles. We got to do better. We have to. As a community and as a whole we have to do better,” Gooch said.