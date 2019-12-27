Downtown Nashville prepares to welcome football fans for Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Preparations are kicking into high gear as Music City will welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for New Year’s Eve celebrations. But before that, there’s the Music City Bowl.

As the barriers go up and the crowds start to form, it’s the calm before the storm in downtown Nashville ahead of a jam-packed weekend.

“I’m just kind of taking it all in,” said Rickey Hong, who’s visiting from Oklahoma for the first time. “It’s a lot bigger than Oklahoma City I can tell you that.”

For businesses like Jack’s Bar-B-Que, events like the Music City Bowl and Battle of the Bands bring in more business.

“I think it’s great for the city, great for the town and great for everyone here,” said Kyle Israel, General Manager of the popular restaurant.

The 2018 game brought in $24.6 million for Nashville and a crowd of 60,000 fans in Nissan Stadium.

It was fairly calm on Broadway Friday afternoon, but Israel and other business owners expect that to change real fast.

Roads are already closed for the event. Broadway will be closed from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue North. 1st Ave South will be shut down from Church to Demonbreun. The closures are in effect through New Year’s Eve.

