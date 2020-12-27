Downtown business owners fear visitors won’t return after Christmas Day bombing

Debris scattered near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The heart of Downtown Nashville welcomes people to the Music City for the holidays every year.

“I decided to take a trip during Christmas time like I normally do and I thought this would be a fun place to go,” said Marilyn Etzenhauser, who was visiting from Kansas City, Missouri.

The city calling people like her wanting to get out of town. It’s the reason why Joey Orlando from New Hampshire is visiting. “Every year our family goes on vacation, and so we chose Nashville this time around.”

To their surprise, their holiday weekend was rocked to its core when an explosion went off in the heart of Downtown Nashville. Around 6:30 a.m., Metro Police were answering a shots fired call. Shortly after, an RV broadcasted an eerie message, warning people of what was to come. Then moments later, an explosion went off.



“The whole building shook, so we all went to the window and said ‘did you hear that,’ and so yeah, it shook the whole building,” described Orlando.

Just one hotel away, Etzenhauser felt the same thing, saying, “I was half asleep in my bed and I heard this big explosion, the big noise, and I thought it was thunder at first. Then I heard sirens and I had known something had blown up.”



Tourism favorites like the Johnny Cash Museum, the Melting Pot and even Joe’s Crab Shack are all now enclosed on the other side of yellow caution tape, shielded from the public. Now tourists and business owners are worried about what’s next.

“I think that we might see some people that are fearful of coming downtown, I do,” explained Vincent Joan, the GM of Gino’s East Pizza.

Gino’s sits near the corner of 3rd Ave S, nestled between two hotels, just blocks away from where the blast happened.

Mayor Cooper says it could be months before Downtown Nashville will be back to normal.