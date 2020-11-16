Dover officer at Nashville hospital after weekend accident

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dover police officer was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after an accident at his home over the weekend.

According to the Wives of Stewart County Law Enforcement, Dover Police Department Reserve Officer Eli Thomas was involved in an accident while working at his residence Sunday. The group said he was transported by air to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, where he will likely remain for several days.

Thomas suffered a broken back and internal bleeding, the Wives of Stewart County Law Enforcement posted to their Facebook page.

The group thanked the community for their prayers and added, “please keep them coming as they work to get the pain under control and he begins to heal.”

No additional information has been released about the accident.