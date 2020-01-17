Doug the pug uses his bark and his humans to help furry friends in Australia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Social media sensation and Nashville native Doug the Pug is using his bark and his humans to help his furry friends in Australia.

The World Wildlife Federation says over one billion animals have been driven from their homes.

“I was truly just hit in the gut, crying, seeing the photos of everything. Not only seeing a country ravaged by fires but knowing almost a billion animals have been killed,” Doug’s owner Leslie Mosier told News 2.

As an avid animal lover and musician at heart, Mosier turned to music for healing. She and her husband produced and recorded a song, “Where did the Love Go.”

“The first lyric is woke up to the news today, want to hide my phone away and I really think that’s something that all of us in this day in age can relate to because we wake up and never know what’s going to be on our news feed on our phone and sometimes it can be those really horrible stories, that like just shake you to your core and I wanted to invoke that feeling in a song and you know just kind of bring everyone together,” Mosier explained.

All proceeds raised from the song will be donated to the Irwin families’ Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

“Which has been rehabilitating and helping thousands, upon thousands of animals not only affected by the fire but animals in need.”

Mosier’s friendship with the Irwin’s began with their love for pugs. Doug the Pug and Irwin’s pug Stella have built a close online friendship. Now the two little pugs are using their celebrity to make a big difference.

With more than 13 million followers across his social media channels, Doug is using his platform to raise awareness about the devastation and money for the Wildlife Warriors.

“The amazing thing about the internet is that one post can literally reach the world. We’ve been posting about Australia, we see that Doug does have a really big following in Australia and we are grateful to have that attention being brought to the tragedy, but also just seeing the internet’s coming together for the greater good,” said Mosier.

You can download the song “Where Did The Love Go” on I-tunes and Spotify.