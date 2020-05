LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrenceburg police are investigating an apparent double homicide after the bodies of two people were discovered Thursday morning.

According to Lawrenceburg Police Chief Terry Beecham, the two were found dead on Oak Street. Beecham added no one is in custody, but “there is no threat to the public.”

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

