Dores and Cards friendly foes in CWS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two hundred and ninety-five college baseball programs have now been wilted down to just eight.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are looking to make that number one. First, they’ll have to get through a friendly foe in Louisville.

Tim Corbin and Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell have been friends for decades. Just last week, they were still rooting for each other. Well, that will be put on pause come Sunday.

“He’s texting my wife to make her feel good during our Super Regional, which was kind of him, and just telling her to hang in there,” said Corbin. “I know our teams will just be playing one another, but we’ve become very close through the years, and if he continues texting her during our game, I guess it’s good and bad. It’s good that he’s distracted, it’s bad that there’s something going on that I don’t know about.”

The friendly rivalry even has a name and a trophy – the battle of the barrel.

The barrel didn’t make the trip to Omaha, but I’m sure they’d trade the piece of wood for a national championship trophy any day.

The showdown begins Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.