‘Don’t say you haven’t been warned’: THP & MNPD partner to crack down on traffic violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Don’t say you haven’t been warned.” Those are the words from law enforcement as agencies team up to crack down on traffic violations across Davidson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro police are joining forces, increasing resources and efforts on the roadways, and they’ve already started.

On Thursday, Sgt. Alex Campbell said they busted a driver going well over 100 miles per hour on Briley Parkway.

“We had extra troopers; we had extra Metro police officers as well, and we also had help from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office,” Sergeant Campbell said. “We bring in people from administrative duties that may not normally work the road, an all hands on deck approach to make sure the roadways are safer. So that’s how important it is to us and how seriously we are taking it, that we will bring in anybody and everybody that can help us.”

Helicopters, vans, motorcycles and some resources that you may not even see.

“We had two vans yesterday. We had people in the vans spotting violations. We had two helicopters in the air yesterday. The helicopter pointed out people weaving all over the road. We had the helicopter point out a car traveling well over 100 miles per hour on Briley Parkway. They have math calculation they use and spot calculations that they use; they can tell how fast you are going from up there,” he explained.

Sergeant Campbell says they won’t stop their efforts, keeping an eye on every violation.

“We made sure we were enforcing distracted driving, hands free laws, commercial motor vehicle regulations. We also made sure we focused on reckless driving violations like speeding, improper lane changing, things like that.”

The push comes as fatal crashes are up across the state. The statistics are heartbreaking as 586 people have been killed on Tennessee roadways so far this year.

“We obviously do not like that. It’s obviously heartbreaking every time that number increases, and to us it’s more than a number. It’s obviously our responsibility to notify people when their family members are hurt or killed in a car crash. That’s the hardest part of the job, is telling someone their family member is not coming home because of reckless driving, drunk driving, things like that,” Sergeant Campbell explained.

In Nashville, 62 people have died in traffic accidents this year, nearly 50 percent higher than this time last year.

If you are stranded or see someone driving erratically, THP is there to help. You can call *THP from your cell phone and a trooper will be dispatched to your area.