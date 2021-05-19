‘Don’t make my kid wear a mask,’ Nashville parent group pushes for change in MNPS mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since returning to in-person learning, Metro Nashville Public Schools students have been required to wear masks. Despite the city’s mask mandate being lifted, the district says its mandate is staying in place for now.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” said Morgan Barth, who has twin daughters in kindergarten, and is a co-founder of Let Nashville Parents Choose, a group of over 1,000 MNPS parents advocating for parental choice.

“For me personally and for Let Nashville Parents Choose, we didn’t object to mask rules at all. I think for a lot of last summer and fall, we thought it was a completely reasonable request,” said Barth. “But, now that the mask mandate is lifted, we really want to see mask mandates out of schools too.”

Barth says they would like to see the district loosen their mask regulation, at least while students are outdoors.

“Field day, play day, graduations, commencements…there shouldn’t be any masks outside at those,” said Barth.

Instead, he says parents should be able to choose what is best for their kids, whether indoors or outdoors.

“If you feel that you need it because it makes you feel more comfortable….go for it! But, don’t make my kid wear a mask anymore please.”

In a statement to News 2, Metro school leaders said their mask mandate will stay in tact until further notice. It read in part: