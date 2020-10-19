Donelson neighbors recall gruesome scene following shootout that left 3 dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people dead, two crime scenes and one big investigation continues in Donelson.

Blood stains can still be scene in the parking lot outside of the building where police said one of the victims lived.

One neighbor told News 2 that he heard more than a dozen shots ring out, while another said the commotion woke him from his nap.

“I was taking a nap at my house and all of a sudden, I hear like really loud noises,” Thomas Graninger told News 2.

It was around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night when he raced outside.

“We all ran out here and I guess there was somebody laying here and somebody laying by the car towards the building,” he pointed.

Graninger said they called 911 and attempted CPR.

“At first I was really confused and then I was like this adrenaline came out of nowhere and I was like people are hurt I gotta help you know.”

However, 29-year-old Gennaro Daniele and 27-year-old Jesus Torrero didn’t survive.

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before it was pretty terrifying,” he explained.

According to witnesses, a gunman fired at Daniele and Torrero from behind the building during an apparent exchange of gunfire. Police said the gunman left in a newer model, burgundy Chevrolet sedan with dealer tags.

A short time later, a car matching that description, occupied by three young men, attempted to drop off a gunshot victim, later identified as 28-year-old Quencharios Edmonds at Summit Medical Center, but they sped away after being approached by hospital staff.

Investigators later found Edmonds deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside his SUV parked on Enon Springs Road in Smyrna.

Police believe the shootings were drug related as inside Daniele’s residence detectives said they recovered seven pounds of marijuana, 500 ecstasy pills and $42,836 dollars cash.

Anyone who sees the Chevrolet sedan or has information about the shooting is asked to contact crime stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

It was a deadly weekend in Nashville, as police continue to investigate 5 fatal shootings. The city’s homicide rate is now at 80, compared to 62 at this time last year.