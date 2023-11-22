DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals will be hot and ready for the Donelson community on Thursday.

It’s the seventh year for the holiday tradition at Donelson Café and Catering. Anyone in need of a free meal or some holiday company is welcome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23.

“Each year it just seems like we just get more and more people coming,” said Café Owner Mark Dickerson.

The restaurant is located inside the FiftyForward building located at 108 Donelson Pike.

You can grab a seat inside the decorated dining room and listen to live music, or pull through the drive-thru behind the building for pick up.

Dickerson said there is no reservation needed and a team of volunteers will be ready to serve you.

“It’s community, it’s love, it’s all of those things that you think of when you come to Thanksgiving,” said Dickerson. “It’s a very special day. When you walk in, you can feel it at the door.”

Dickerson said the event is made possible with the support of donations and partnerships.

He said team members will also be delivering meals to police and fire departments, and hospital waiting rooms.

“That’s just what we do, we feed people and we make them feel good,” said Dickerson. “We can’t wait for tomorrow to feed some folks.”