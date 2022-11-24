DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Donelson Café opened their doors to anyone and everyone looking for a warm Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Over 100 turkeys and all of the fixins were available free of charge.

In 2021, the café fed about 1,000 people. This year, owner Mark Dickerson said he expected about 1,200 people. Dickerson said he extended the invitation to folks staying at local hotels, police precincts, and neighbors from all walks of life.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” said Dickerson. “We get to this point where it all kind of comes together, we see people coming in, they’re getting their food, they’re sharing hugs, they’re giving us all these wonderful stories. You get that lump in your throat.”

Volunteers started preparations at 5 a.m. and spent the afternoon serving guests.

Diners could sit in the decorated dining room and listen to live music, or get a meal to-go in the drive through. The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Everybody can sit in fellowship with each other,” said Dickerson. “It is just an outpouring of the community just feeling good and having a good time.”