DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.

According to the Humane Society of Dickson County, eight dogs and one cat were suffering and living in terrible conditions when they were rescued from the residence.

Source: Humane Society of Dickson County

The humane society states the owner of the animals had a severe medical emergency which resulted in the dogs and cats living in the condition they were in.

Crews say most of the dogs have severe eye issues, a couple are deaf and one has a severely injured leg. All rescued animals will be fed, cleaned and sheltered at the humane society for the time being.

Anyone interested in donating, should click here or visit the Humane Society of Dickson County Facebook page.