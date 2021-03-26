Donations needed after historic Nashville locomotive damaged in storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fund has been established to help the Nashville Steam Preservation Society recover after extensive damage to its steam shop caused by a powerful storm Thursday night.

Nashville Steam posted photos of the damage to its Facebook page and said the high winds and debris destroyed a portion of the structure housing the No. 576’s restoration, leaving the locomotive, tools, displays and equipment “exposed to the elements.”

The shop is located at the Tennessee Central Railway Museum on Willow Street, off Hermitage Avenue, just outside of downtown Nashville.

(Courtesy: The Nashville Steam Preservation Society)

No injuries were reported.

The Nashville Steam Preservation Society is asking for donations to help repair the building and replace damaged equipment as quickly as possible. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

Donations can also be made to the Tennessee Central Railway Museum, as the museum assesses damage to its shop and historic structure.