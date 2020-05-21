Domestic assault suspect shot by Hendersonville officer

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a Hendersonville police officer shot a domestic violence suspect early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a domestic violence call on North Malayna Drive just after 1 a.m.

During the investigation at the scene, a Hendersonville officer shot the male suspect, according to Hendersonville police.

The man was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Charges are pending against this man by Hendersonville Police related to the domestic violence that occurred prior to police arrival.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting and are assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

