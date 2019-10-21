Dollywood’s 35th Anniversary features ‘budding’ new festival

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WKRN)—Dollywood is commemorating its 35th anniversary season in 2020 with a new festival, a calendar of events and new entertainment.

It’s called The Flower & Food Festival. It will run from May 8th until June 14th. Organizers say they will have displays of flowers and plants created by horticulturists.

It’s in partnership with the internationally acclaimed ‘Mosaicultures’ flower sculpting team.

Interactive displays are found throughout the area. A visual element will greet guests on Showstreet, as hundreds of colorful umbrellas are suspended above the pathway.

In addition, there will be a wide-selection of culinary creations that take inspiration from spring in the Smokies. Specialty drink options include pink watermelon lemonade slushy, rose lemon spritzer and fresh violet slushy.

Children born in 2015 or 2016– can take advantage of the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass. This free pass allows kids to explore the fun and wonder of Dollywood, including the park’s celebrated new area, Wildwood Grove.

Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove earned the 2019 Golden Ticket Award for Best Kids’ Area of any theme park in the world. To receive the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass, children born in 2015 or 2016 may begin registering online at Dollywood.com/Pre-K on Nov. 4, 2019. The deadline for registration is Jan. 5, 2020.

Dollywood’s 35th anniversary season begins on March 14 with Festival of Nations (March 14-April 20). The epic stage production of Namaste India and Ole! headline the festival. Popular returning acts are Drumstruck, JigJam and the Invaders Steel Orchestra.

Another Dollywood guest favorite, the Gazillion Bubbles Show, marks its return during Summer Celebration (June 20-Aug. 2).

Dollywood’s Barbeque & Bluegrass presented by BUSH’S® (April 24-May 3) features the biggest names in bluegrass music. Rock the Smokies, returns on Aug. 22 with contemporary Christian superstars TobyMac and Crowder highlighting the event.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival featuring Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Southern Gospel Jubilee (Sept. 25-Oct. 31) provides fun fall days and nights in the Smokies. It features thousands of carved pumpkin displays, fun family activities and delicious harvest-themed food.

The season ends with Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 7-Jan. 2), the 12-time Golden Ticket winner for Best Theme Park Christmas event. This festive event is sure to get every member of the family in the holiday spirit thanks to five million twinkling lights, award-winning performances, classic Christmas menus and special features like the Parade of Many Colors and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!