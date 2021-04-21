DOJ awards emergency funding to ‘meet critical law enforcement needs’ after Nashville bombing

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Department of Justice has announced it will award more than $1.3 million to the state of Tennessee to “meet critical law enforcement needs” after the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

The department made the announcement Wednesday morning and said the funds will be made available under the Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance Program, which is administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a division of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

“These funds are a welcome relief and come at a most critical time for our partners at the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department,” Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart said in a statement.

She added, “the number of critical incidents responded to in 2020, all of which required a sustained and long-term response, greatly impacted the operational budget of our district’s largest municipal police department. These funds will help offset deficits and allow police operations to continue without major interruption.”

Investigators said Anthony Warner, an Antioch man, detonated a bomb inside of an RV parked near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street in downtown Nashville on Dec. 25 of last year. Warner was killed in the blast, which also injured several people and caused extensive property damage.

The city of Nashville will use the grant to cover unbudgeted law enforcement duties, including overtime expenses, that have placed considerable financial hardship on Metro police, according to the Department of Justice.

“The explosion in downtown Nashville and the serious damage and injury it caused, on what should have been a day of peace and reflection for many, served as a stark reminder that the safety of our communities can never be taken for granted,” General Maureen A. Henneberg, the Office of Justice Program’s Acting Assistant Attorney said.

“These resources will help defray the costs associated with law enforcement’s role in responding to this shocking and terrifying public safety emergency,” she added.