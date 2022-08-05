HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Animal Rescue Corps rescued nine dogs from “desperate conditions” Wednesday at a property in Hendersonville.

ARC responded after authorities, who responded to the property on Savely Drive after receiving complaints, had concerns for the animals’ welfare.

When ARC responders arrived, they found nine large dogs running loose inside the home with feces-covered floors and high ammonia levels, according to a release. ARC reported in some areas in the house, feces was more than a foot deep and compacted with trash and bones of several dead dogs.

The property owners reportedly said they had not been inside the house for several years and just fed the dogs through a cracked door, although no food or water was found in the house, according to ARC.

Windows were sealed with no lights and no air conditioning in the home. Doors were wedged shut from years of waste. ARC said buckets of food and water were pushed in through a crack in the door.

Due to the lack of veterinary care and unsanitary, inhumane living conditions, the dogs are suffering from a range of medical issues, including ammonia exposure, pressure wounds, overgrown nails, severe matting, fur loss, skin inflammation, ear and eye infections and untreated injuries.

One of the dogs is completely blind. Female dogs who had recently given birth were found, but there were no surviving puppies on the property.

Hendersonville police charged 57-year-old David Hendrix with nine counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

David Hendrix (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

“We are grateful that law enforcement reached out for assistance for these animals who desperately need medical care and attention,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “The level of suffering we witnessed here is some of the worst we’ve ever seen.”

All of the animals to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin. ARC said each animal is receiving a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments until they are matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes. .

Financial and volunteer support is needed to rehabilitate the animals in what is being called Operation Out of the Dark. To donate to help these and other animals in need and sign up to volunteer, visit animalrescuecorps.org

All of the animals were surrendered to ARC by the residents of the property.