Dogs rescued from horrific conditions at Dickson County home, in need of adoption

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten dogs living in terrible conditions were rescued from a home in Dickson County. The dogs were found with no food and dirty, undrinkable water.

“It was disgusting,” says Vivienne Akhdary, the General Manager of the Humane Society of Dickson County.

A concerned citizen called Animal Control with concerns about the dogs.

“Animal control officers told the gentleman that you have a choice – either surrender the animals or we will cite you for neglect,” said Akhdary. The man surrendered the animals, and at this point will not face any charges.

The Humane Society of Dickson County says they were already overcrowded before finding these dogs, but they just couldn’t turn them away. The group is primarily funded through donations and needs $3,000 to $4,000 to take care of the new dogs.

The dogs have a variety of needs, including one that needs a mass removed; others are malnourished and neglected.

“People say ‘Oh, that’s not that much,’ But we have to support this facility and pay staff and buy food. We have close to 90 dogs right now and about 120 cats. We are really overwhelmed,” says Akhdary.

All the dogs are going to be rehabilitated and then up for adoption.

“We will just be giving these animals food care. We’ll have our vet check them for any problems, get the fleas and ticks off them to make sure they’re healthy and God willing help find them homes. Good homes that’s our, that’s our goal.”

Dickson County Dogs (Source: Humane Society of Dickson County)

Until then, Akhdary says they are desperate for help. Items they will accept:

Dog & cat food

Cleaning supplies

In-kind donations

Monetary donation

To make a donation, visit their website, call them at 615-446-7387, email info@humanesocietyofdickson.com or mail a check to 311 Tennsco Road, Dickson, TN 37055. Click here to access their wish list.

HSDC is also looking for volunteers and fosters. If you are interested, click here.

Akhdary says they are desperate and frustrated, with no end in sight. These dogs are just some of the many neglected animals they see every day, and the only way to put a stop to it is for lawmakers to enact a spay and neuter law to help control the pet population in Tennessee.

Until then, Akhdary says they will continue doing everything they can to save lives.