MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — More charges have been announced in connection with a police chase that spanned over multiple Middle Tennessee counties last week.

On Feb. 15, a 2009 Nissan Rogue led officers on a police chase on I-40. The Mt. Juliet Police Department was alerted to the incident after the vehicle drove past a license plate recognition (LPR) camera on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard.

A Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputy eventually used a spike strip to stop the vehicle near Old Hickory Boulevard and I-40, and officers surrounded the stolen car with guns drawn.

Two men and a woman were arrested following the chase.

The trio is facing a long list of charges in connection with the incident.

Meth and marijuana were also found in the vehicle, along with two puppies.

The dogs were taken in by Mt. Juliet’s Animal Care & Control officers. The next day, animal control officers noticed plastic baggy material in the stool of one of the puppies.

Both dogs tested positive for cocaine during a vet exam.

Now, Shanchez Beddingfield, of Nashville, is being charged further with aggravated animal cruelty and evidence tampering.