Dog snatched by coyote in Mt. Juliet neighborhood

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog was carried away by a coyote in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood Thursday morning, according to his owner.

Madelyn Starks told News 2 that a friend has been watching her dogs while she’s out of town.

Madelyn Starks and Scout (Submitted)

When the friend let the dogs out around 6:30 a.m. Thursday along Oak Valley Drive, Starks said a coyote quickly ran up and grabbed her Yorkshire Terrier, Scout.

“He was just walking around the yard like usual and all of a sudden, a coyote ran and grabbed him and ran away,” Starks explained.

She said “our family friend that was watching him was screaming at it to drop him,” but he ran off.

Starks has posted all over social media, sharing photos of Scout, and asking people in the area to be on the lookout for him.

Her post in the Facebook group, Hip Mt. Juliet, has dozens of shares and hundreds of comments.