PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog has been reunited with his family after getting stuck down a ravine in Putnam County over the weekend.

The Putnam County Rescue Squad said several members responded to assist in the efforts to rescue the dog, whose name is Ben.

Ben had become trapped in a ravine about 500 feet down from his family’s residence.

Rescuers said Ben was safely reunited with his family and was not injured.