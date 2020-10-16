Dog rescued after falling into Hickman County septic tank

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family’s dog has been rescued after falling into an open septic tank in Hickman County Thursday night.

The Hickman County Rescue Squad said nine of its members responded around 6 p.m. to assist with rescuing the pet.

When crews arrived, they said they found the dog approximately 12 feet down. There was an opening of only about 14 inches.

The dog was rescued and appeared to be unharmed, just cold and wet, according to the rescue squad.

Crews assisted the homeowner with covering the opening to prevent future accidents.