Dog killed in Hardin County house fire

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators believe a space heater sparked a fire that destroyed a home in Hardin County Thursday night.

The Hardin County Fire Department responded around 6 p.m. to a fire on Paulk Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the residence engulfed in flames.

While the resident was not home at the time, the fire department said a dog did not survive.

Investigators searched the home and determined the residence did not have any working smoke alarms.

The fire has been ruled accidental, firefighters said.

