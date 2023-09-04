HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville fire crews responded to two separate house fires just hours apart on Sunday evening.

The Hendersonville Fire Department responded to the first location and were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from the residence.

Crews made an aggressive attack and had to use a two-and-a-half-inch hose to contain the fast-moving fire.

According to Hendersonville police, neighbors told crews at the scene that an elderly woman was known to live inside the residence and was unsure if she was still in the home or not.

Interior teams then searched and pulled ceilings, and thankfully, the woman was not home. However, a dog died in the blaze.

Approximately four hours later, crews were alerted to a home in a different location that had black smoke coming from the front door.

Hendersonville Fire said crews responded to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started in the kitchen.

No injuries to residents or personnel were reported in any of the incidents. Sumner County EMS provided medical support at both scenes.