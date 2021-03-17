Dog found zip-tied in Murfreesboro gets adopted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is a happy ending for a dog found by a fisherman zip-tied near a creek along Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Murfreesboro last week.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue reported the 2-year-old pitbull mix renamed “Zip” is still recovering following surgery but he has also found his forever home.

A dog has been rushed to an animal hospital in Franklin after a disturbing discovery by a passerby. PHOTO: Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue

The rescue said his foster family has fallen in love and Zip will never want for love or safety again.

No one has been identified as a suspect in this animal abuse case.

They are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this act. Tips can be reported to Rutherford County P.A.W.S at 615-898-7740.