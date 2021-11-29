Dog found with screwdriver in its shoulder in Madison; Owners sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers at the Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s assistance to find the owners of a dog who was found with a screwdriver sticking out its shoulder in Madison.

Animal Control Officers were called to Meadow Bend Drive Friday morning when they came across the disturbing scene. According to MACC, the dog was found with a screwdriver sticking out of his shoulder and was rushed in for emergency vet care.

The Nashville Humane Association is now caring for the canine as he rests and officers work to investigate how the screwdriver ended up wedged into his shoulder.

Metro Nashville Animal Control says the dog weighs around 65 pounds and appears to be at least a year old.

If you know what happened to this dog or who he might belong to, click here.