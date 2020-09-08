Some Tennessee doctors suggest lifting mask mandates is ‘premature’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As some Middle Tennessee counties have chosen to let their mask mandates expire recently, some doctors said it’s too soon.

“We’re at the point where we don’t have to convince too many people of the importance to doing this and that it’s socially acceptable, so then the question is why stop now when disease is still quite active?” Director of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. David Aronoff said.

Williamson and Montgomery counties recently lifted its mask requirements as COVID-19 cases began to slow down. Aronoff suggested those counties keep a close eye on testing and active cases in their areas.

“We know how this virus is transmitted, and we know the kinds of things we need to do to reduce the risk of this transmission,” Aronoff said.

Aronoff suggested if we stay vigilant against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, we could see a very different cold and flu season this fall.

“I think the proof is in the pudding as they say,” Dr. Alex Jahangir said.

Jahangir, a part of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said even though counties may not have a mask mandate in place many businesses still require them.

“What I really appreciate is in counties where the mask mandate has now been allowed to expire, the businesses in that community, the schools in that community, other leaders in that community have stepped up and have said ‘no, we need to wear this,'” Jahangir said.

Jahangir recommended keeping the restriction in place until a vaccine is developed to fight against COVID-19.

