Do you remember the nightmare morning commute 4 years ago? The kids had a great day!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four years ago on February 22nd-23rd, 8″ of snow fell in Nashville, most of it on the morning of the 22nd. The night before it began as sleet and freezing rain, adding a layer of ice under the snow and making for a frustrating rush hour commute the next morning.

Springfield received 10″, Lafayette 13.5″, and Jamestown on the Cumberland Plateau 15″.

Traffic came to a standstill on many roads, including I-40. Many of us did not make it work that day, having to abandon our cars on the side of the road.

Although it was a frustrating morning for adults, kids were overjoyed to have a snow day, sledding and building snowmen!

The largest snow accumulations occurred in the northern and eastern sections of Middle Tennessee, with the lower amounts in the southwest corner of the mid-state.