CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are seven Clarksville families still awaiting answers in the disappearances of their loved ones.

Many of the unsolved missing persons cases in Clarksville have gone cold for several years. Some date back as far as 1998, with the most recent missing persons case reported over two years ago in March 2020.

Those missing range in age from 20 to 59 years old, but many would be much older now. Each of their stories are similar in that they have vanished without a trace.

Often in missing persons cases, the public plays a vital role in helping investigators find new leads. Clarksville Crime Stoppers maintains a list of unsolved cases and encourages people to submit tips should they have any additional information.

Find out more about their stories below.

Shannon Arif (Courtesy: Clarksville Crime Stoppers)

Shannon Elaine Arif

Shannon Elaine Arif was reported missing by her husband on March 17, 1998. At the time, her son was just 15 months old, and police believe she may have been newly pregnant. Her husband told police he last saw Arif at 9:45 a.m. before he left for work that morning.

Arif was scheduled to work at the Clarksville Walmart from 4:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. When she didn’t return home, her husband said he went to Walmart and found her car in the parking lot. The car was locked with her purse inside.

Walmart management said Arif never showed up for work that day. Following her disappearance, investigators searched the Walmart area with cadaver dogs, but found no trace of her.

Along with police, family and friends told News 2 they remembered passing out flyers hoping someone had information on what happened to Arif.

Some of Arif’s friends suspected her husband had something to do with her disappearance. In March 2022, police confirmed he was a person of interest in the case. However, no arrest has been made.

Shannon was 20 years old at the time of her disappearance. Investigators said she had blonde hair, blue eyes, was 5’4” tall and weighed around 100 lbs. Her husband said she was last seen wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, jogging pants and Nike sneakers.

Mary Alice Cox (Courtesy: Clarksville Police)

Mary Alice Cox

Mary Alice Cox was last seen in Clarksville on March 20, 2004, when she left her residence to walk to a nearby store. She was living in a group home on Vivian Drive at the time.

According to police, Cox suffered from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and emphysema. She was supposed to take medication to control her condition but may have gone off it shortly before disappearing.

She had disappeared a few times before but was brought back by the police. Only days after Cox was last seen, her purse and medication were found on a riverbank about 10 miles from where she lived. However, there was no sign of her anywhere nearby.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in Cox’s disappearance. There have been unconfirmed sightings in the New Providence section of Clarksville and at her former home on Vivian Drive since her disappearance.

Police believe she could still be in the local area, in Florida, or in Nashville, where she has relatives.

Cox was 54 years old at the time of her disappearance. Investigators said she had brown hair, hazel eyes, was about 5’3″ to 5’5″ tall and weighed about 100 to 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a wristwatch with a stretch band and possibly clip-on earrings and Keds sneakers.

Shane Byrd (Courtesy: Clarksville Crime Stoppers)

Shane Byrd

Shane Byrd was reported missing by his family on Feb. 23, 2016— nearly two months after he was last seen on Dec. 20, 2015.

According to police, Byrd’s family said he had left his personal belongings, last paycheck and cell phone at home. To this date, Byrd’s family and police have not been able to locate him.

Byrd was 20 years old at the time of his disappearance. Investigators said he had black hair, brown eyes, was 6’0″ tall and weighed about 210 pounds.

Bernard Nelson (Courtesy: Clarksville Crime Stoppers)

Bernard Nelson

Bernard Nelson’s family reported him missing on March 14, 2017. His family told police Nelson was homeless at the time.

Clarksville Police have checked shelters in Clarksville and Nashville, entered him in a nationwide database and followed any leads presented, but still have not found him.

Nelson has also not picked up any disability checks since he went missing. Nelson’s family said he is partially blind and has bad hearing.

He was 59 at the time of his disappearance. Investigators said he had black hair and brown eyes and would sometimes go by the nickname “Poo Poo.”

Marqualus Davis (Courtesy: Clarksville Crime Stoppers)

Marqualus Davis

Marqualus Davis was last seen on June 15, 2018, at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Davis, who was 33 years old at the time, has not been seen or heard from since.

His family handed out flyers and conducted searches but still was not able to find him. In June 2019, his mother told News 2 foul play was suspected in his disappearance.

Investigators said he had black hair, brown eyes, was 5’5″ tall and weighed about 150 pounds at the time.

Christopher Kuhr (Courtesy: Clarksville Crime Stoppers)

Christopher Kuhr

Christopher Kuhr has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 9, 2018. Kuhr’s family told police he was homeless at the time and living in the Clarksville area.

Kuhr’s mother bonded him out of the Montgomery County Jail only six days before he went missing. According to police, the two had gotten into an argument that day.

Further investigation showed that after Aug. 9, Kuhr’s phone stopped receiving and sending calls. Since that time, police have conducted interviews with over 23 different people and still have not been able to find Kuhr.

Kuhr was 30 years old at the time of his disappearance. Investigators said he had brown hair and brown eyes.

Robert Hughes (Courtesy: Clarksville Crime Stoppers)

Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes was reported missing by his family on March 9, 2020. However, according to police, Hughes was last spoken to nearly a month before on Feb. 14, 2020.

Police checked local hospitals and jails but were unsuccessful in locating him. To this day, Hughes has still not been found.

If you have information about these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS, or go to www.p3tips.com and leave a tip online. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in felony cases. All tipsters remain anonymous.