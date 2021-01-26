Divers pull car with body from Cumberland River, believed to be missing Donelson man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A volunteer diving organization out of Oregon believes they solved a missing person case in Nashville Tuesday.

For more than six months, loved ones have been searching for Bill Simmons of Donelson. They said he left in the middle of the night in June and was never heard from again.

After a week of searching, sonar technology led the organization Adventures with Purpose to a car matching Simmons car in the Cumberland River.

“Currently we have two lines that are snatch blocked off on the trees,” diver Jared Leisek explained.

More than a half dozen divers faced challenging obstacles Tuesday morning as they set out from Lock 2 Park to pull the car from the Cumberland, with a body inside.

“The river is moving pretty swiftly. It’s actually rained quite a bit; the river is up four feet. Yesterday the car was sitting at about 13 feet, today it’s at 17 feet,” volunteer diver Sam Ginn told News 2.

Ginn’s job was to wrap the car with a net so that as they flipped it upright the body would stay contained.

“So far we’ve solved four missing person cases in the last 14 months,” he said.

This may mark the fifth. While the body has yet to be officially identified the group believes Simmons has now been found.

“Our goal is to provide answers. They might not be the outcome that people want, but you know answers that are needed. That way people can move on and begin their healing process,” said Ginn.

While it’s not how anyone wants to find their loved one, the volunteers are grateful to provide some sort of closure for the family.

“The satisfaction of, you know, helping people. You know we are all volunteers. It just feels really fulfilling, you know to give back and give back in such a powerful way. You know like today after everything is settled and we drive off we have our quite moments. It just hits you in the heart. It’s just an indescribable feeling, you know to be able to serve and give in that way,” said Ginn.

The organization held a candlelight service in honor of Simmons at the Lot 2 Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday.