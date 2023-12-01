WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities said they discovered a dead man, an injured woman, and a “disturbing scene” at a Lebanon home Thursday, marking the beginning of the second death investigation in Wilson County this week.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to conduct a welfare check at a house along Poplar Hill Road on Thursday, Nov. 30 after being contacted by a concerned individual. When nobody answered the door, law enforcement forced their way into the residence, where they found the victims.

Next door to the crime scene, on a rural 7-acre property, Nan Sloan and her husband usually just encounter the peaceful sounds of windchimes, an American flag flapping, and an occasional animal.

“It’s typically quiet. I mean, you just don’t even, you know, you don’t ever see your neighbors or talk to them or anything,” Sloan explained.

However, when News 2 spoke with Sloan on Friday, Dec. 1, she described how her next door neighbor’s home — a rental that sits off to her front yard — was surrounded by investigators and draped in crime scene tape.

“Nothing like this has ever happened,” she stated.

Sloan was surprised to receive a late night knock at her door after deputies discovered the dead man and the injured woman inside the neighboring house.

“The county came out and knocked on my door at 11 o’clock to see if I’d seen anything different, any different cars or anything go in, which I don’t pay attention to them,” Sloan said. “It’s really a sad situation…The ambulance left with somebody, obviously, and police car right behind them.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials told News 2 the man had a gunshot wound while the woman was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight, but there is no word on the nature of her injuries at this time.

“It’s very sad whenever you have an incident that involves a death, and then injury to someone who’s got to be LifeFlighted, it’s just a sad situation,” said Capt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

This marks the second deadly incident that Wilson County authorities have had to investigate this week.

Deputies said they responded to a shots fired call on Monday, Nov. 27 at a home in Watertown, where they found 40-year-old Jacob Harris dead. His wife, 39-year-old Lindsey Harris, was later arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

“We get less than a handful of homicide investigations a year basically, so having two in one week has been very tough,” Moore explained.

The discoveries leave those in the community like Sloan praying for a better outcome.

“It’s just a sad, sad situation, whatever happened,” she said. “I’m just praying that something good comes out of it.”

No additional details have been released about either of this week’s death investigations.