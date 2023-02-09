FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD/WKRN) — Authorities have arrested a wanted fugitive from Tennessee after he was discovered on the property of a Louisiana church early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana received a call about a suspicious vehicle that activated the security cameras at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church. When authorities arrived, they found a parked U-Haul cargo truck near the church’s vans with its gas cap open.

Deputies reported that the U-Haul was occupied by a male and a female. Both subjects exited the vehicle and allegedly advised law enforcement that the truck was nearly out of gas and they needed a place to park for the night.

Authorities were able to identify the man as 32-year-old William Casey Tarrant of Decherd, Tennessee, even after he reportedly provided a false name and date of birth. Once Tarrant was identified, officials learned that he was a wanted fugitive.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, Tarrant was wanted for the following charges after a Jan. 23 chase involving the Winchester Police Department:

Evading arrest

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of probation (state warrant)

Deputies said they also discovered that Tarrant has an extensive criminal history including multiple charges of forcible rape, false imprisonment, promotion of prostitution, aggravated battery, and domestic abuse battery.

Tarrant was held at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office while awaiting extradition to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

As for the female, authorities reported she was not charged with any crime, but she was given resources that allowed her to be relocated to a victim’s shelter.