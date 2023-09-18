LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Schools in Lawrence County are on high alert Monday after threats of violence were reportedly made against multiple campuses.

Parents called News 2 to report shooting threat was made against EO Coffman Middle School in Lawrenceburg in addition to other schools.

Lawrence County Schools said anonymous social media posts were made alleging threats of violence

Those social media posts are inaccurate. At no time was any school in a Lock-Out status. Several Facebook posts Friday afternoon were baseless and simply false. While we deal with adolescents and teenagers daily, any comments made of violence toward LCSS will be taken seriously with appropriate disciplinary action. LCSS requests adults with access to social media platforms contact school officials before posting inaccurate, misleading, and disturbing information. LCSS will continue work to ensure faculty, staff, and students are safe. Lawrence County Schools

No additional information was immediately released.