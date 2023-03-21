WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Long-time Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper died Monday.

The Williamson County Republican Party released a statement, which reads:

The late Ms. Helper was esteemed in her community and was an active member of various organizations such as St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Lodge #41 of the Fraternal Order of Police, Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Board, Williamson County Republican Career Women, Leadership Franklin Alumni Association, Tennessee Bar Association Leadership Law Alumni, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The Williamson County Republican Party

Kim Helper (Courtesy: Williamson County Republican Party)

DA Helper was appointed to the position in April 2008 and elected to the position in August 2008 and again in August 2014. Prior to joining the District Attorney’s Office, DA Helper worked in Tennessee as an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Justice Division.

She was licensed to practice law in Tennessee, New York and Florida and lived in Franklin.

District Attorney Glenn Funk released a statement, which reads:

District Attorney Kim Helper had a lifelong commitment to a fair and impartial justice system. She was a leader in the statewide DA’s conference. Williamson County was fortunate to have her as DA. Kim was a good friend and I will miss her very much.

Funeral and memorial services have yet to be determined.

No additional information was immediately released.